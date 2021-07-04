Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 44,776.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.78 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

