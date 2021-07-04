Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 247.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 32.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 375,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 92,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $76.98 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.