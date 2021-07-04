BlackCoin (BLK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,244.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $37,244.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020996 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,757,562 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.