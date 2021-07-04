BlackRock Inc. Buys 104,676 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.59% of Inhibrx worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

INBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

