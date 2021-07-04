BlackRock Inc. Buys 548,178 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 187,091.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ENI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on E shares. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

ENI stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

