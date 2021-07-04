BlackRock Inc. Purchases 39,901 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVCY stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

