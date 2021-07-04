BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of BeyondSpring worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

