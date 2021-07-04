BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.23% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.15 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

