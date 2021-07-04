BlackRock Inc. Sells 100,338 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Golub Capital BDC worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 108,199 shares of company stock worth $1,678,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

