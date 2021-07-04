Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Tucows comprises about 9.6% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned 5.68% of Tucows worth $46,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 0.73. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

