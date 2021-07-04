Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Makes New $17.06 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Netflix comprises approximately 3.5% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $533.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.45. The stock has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

