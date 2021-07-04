BLAST Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $33,129.34 and $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006667 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

