BlitzPick (XBP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93.00

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $363,408.75 and $93.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037387 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BlitzPick

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPick Coin Trading

