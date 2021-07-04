Blocery (BLY) Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Blocery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocery has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00793557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

