Blocery (BLY) Price Tops $0.0288

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $1.57 million and $1.77 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

