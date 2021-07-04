Blockstack (STX) Price Tops $0.48

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00097886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Blockstack

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

