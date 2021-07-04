Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $86,969.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $86,969.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Whale EXchange alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00798645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.68 or 0.08045020 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,570,686 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Whale EXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Whale EXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.