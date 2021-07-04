Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in June

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,832.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $39.00 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BOLIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.