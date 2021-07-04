BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0039

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $336,491.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00793557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

