Bonk (BONK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars.

