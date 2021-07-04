Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.