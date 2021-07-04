Boson Protocol Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $899,573.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00398731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.01271169 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,285 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

