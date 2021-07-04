Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415,942 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

