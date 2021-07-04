Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYDGF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $142.78 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

