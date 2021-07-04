BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPXXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.75 on Friday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.