Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $468.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

