Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $605.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

