Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $9.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.65 billion. American Express posted sales of $7.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.