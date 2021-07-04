Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $27.31 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

