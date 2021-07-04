Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Million

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce $4.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $4.80 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $52.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $123.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

Several research firms have commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

GP stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.