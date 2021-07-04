Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce $4.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $4.80 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $52.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $123.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

Several research firms have commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

GP stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

