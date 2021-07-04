Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $15.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $20.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $181.50. The stock had a trading volume of 345,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,935. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

