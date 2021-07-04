Brokerages Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 1,385,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.44. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

