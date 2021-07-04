Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $294.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.58 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.