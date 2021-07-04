Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.74 Million

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce sales of $124.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.98 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $556.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $580.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $576.02 million to $651.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NOA opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

