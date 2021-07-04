Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 860,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after buying an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after buying an additional 183,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.