Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce sales of $110.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.30 million and the lowest is $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

