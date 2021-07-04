Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $119.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.18 million and the lowest is $118.20 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $144.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $694.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 300.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

