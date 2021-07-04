Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $2.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

NYSE:TDG traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $661.44. 129,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.