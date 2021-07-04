Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $12.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.73 and the lowest is $10.55. Amazon.com posted earnings of $10.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $57.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $73.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 56.3% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 5,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $78.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,328.12. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

