Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of BY opened at $22.90 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $884.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.