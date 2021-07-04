Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 67,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.90.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,464. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.