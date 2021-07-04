Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

CYTK stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 722.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

