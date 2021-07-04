Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Fastly reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,107,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,736 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 124.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 11,538.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 3,932,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,232. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

