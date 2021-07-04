Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 94,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

