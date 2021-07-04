Brokerages Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INM. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 23,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,229. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

