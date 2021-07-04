Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $19.50 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $547.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

