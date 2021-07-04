Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post sales of $369.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.80 million and the highest is $391.54 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $291.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.