Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.24. MSCI reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in MSCI by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.91. 254,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $543.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

