Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.12 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of OLN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

