Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report $29.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.20 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SGMO opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.